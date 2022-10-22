Funeral service for Joseph H. Davis, age 94, will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hope Recovery Center. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Funeral service for Joseph H. Davis, age 94, will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hope Recovery Center. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Davis died Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence.

Visitation for Mr. Davis will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Davis will lie-in-state on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Hope Recovery Center from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.