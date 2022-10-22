Literary Event Showcases Words of Art

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Griot Collective brought a new event to Jackson.

It’s Black Southern Writers and the American experiment.

The event presented poets, writers, and other artists of the pen to come and share their works of word.

The occasion brought many together, and encouraged others to pick up their own pen.

James Cherry, President of the Griot Collective says, “You can write from your culture, your background, your history, you can use that as a platform to address universal themes in your writing.”

Organizers hope to continue the event annually, allowing Jackson to also be known as a place where major literary events can be experienced.