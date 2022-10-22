Local Volunteer Fire Department Hosts a Trunk or Treat

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.–The Terry Volunteer Fire Department showed their appreciation to the community with a fun event for families and children.

They embraced the spooky season by holding a trunk or treat.

Members of the community donated the candy and others came and set up with costumes and a smile.



Ashley Finley, Secretary at the Terry Volunteer Fire Department, shares,”We’re all volunteer, everybody has jobs, a lot of the expenses that we have come out of our pockets or do the fundraisers that we have, and we’re just grateful to our community and we want to give back in anyway we can.”

The Terry Volunteer fire department host events throughout the year to bring in donations for the station and community engagement.