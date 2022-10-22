Funeral service for Vernon Lee Bates, age 70, will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Home Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Bates died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Bates will be Monday, October 24, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Bates will lie-in-state at Home Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

