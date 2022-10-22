West TN foundation introduces its program to Jackson youth

JACKSON, Tenn. –One foundation had their first ever orientation meeting for youth in the Jackson community.

The Eric Beasley Foundation Enrichment Program is a six week program that focuses on interpersonal skills, life, leadership and health and wellness.





Youth as young as six are apart of the program. The program will last 6 weeks, with the youth showcasing a play at the end of that time. But along with the play, each student will have the chance to participate in any extracurricular of their choice.

“The most wonderful part is that once they complete the program, we will give them a scholarship for one year to participate in any extracurricular activities of their choice. Our program, we’re trying to empower the kids. Let them know that they too have something to offer,” said Patricia Beasley, President, Eric Beasley Foundation.

The program is full, and Beasley would like to thank all who’ve supported.

For more information on the Eric Beasley Foundation, visit www.embfoundation.org.