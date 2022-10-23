Local organization empowers youth to share their talents

JACKSON, Tenn.–Art is a form of expression and one organization placed a special emphasis on the impact of art through an event called “Jackson’s Artistic Youth.”

The event allowed children of many ages to come and present their chosen art form.

“I am so elated that we are able to provide this service to our community. Because the kids they need that, that sense, it falters a sense of self-esteem, growth. And we are just so excited that we are able to do this for them,” said Dr. Mechelle Taylor Moragne, the President of Links Incorporated.

There were performances by vocalists, artists, poets and more.

One participant shares how being able to showcase her talent in an event like this makes her feel. “It felt good because I like performing in front of people and showing my talent,”said Makiyah Dickerson.

Her sister also performed both as a poet and a host in the role of mistress of the ceremony. “I would like to continue doing this on, like doing this I can be somebody,” said Zaniyah Parker.

Providing this opportunity to the youth of this community allowed participates like these sisters with a gift of inclusion, importance, and value.

“I performed a poem by “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou.” Dickerson continues, “I picked it because every time I feel down I can say that poem and it makes me like feel good and… ‘I rise’.”

This event was designed to highlight the youth but it impacted everyone involved.

Links Incorporated also showcases events and services to help other members in the community as well.

“We impact the entire family, so you know we provide services for the children and then we you know on up to the elderly in our community. We want to be a service for all mankind, ” Dr. Moragne said.

This is the first in-person program since Covid. The organization plans to continue to host more events engaging the community.