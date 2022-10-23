Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive.

When our crews arrived on the scene, they found police, fire and EMS crews ..and at least two cars that were damaged in the crash.

Police were also directing traffic as it was reduced to one lane in both directions.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and on line as we attempt to learn more.