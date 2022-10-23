UPDATE: FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — The FBI says a person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a “barricade situation” at a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital.

The FBI said in a statement Sunday that a squad from its Washington field office had responded to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia at about 8 a.m.

The situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. WUSA9 reports that the situation was inside a home.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington along the Potomac River in Virginia’s Fairfax County.

The base has more than 2,000 family housing quarters and is home to several Army command headquarters.

Original Story:

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.

The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

“The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time,” the base tweeted.

It provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

