Warm Again Monday, Strong Storms Tuesday

Sunday Update for October 23rd:

A powerful system continues to build out to the west with a deep trough of low pressure that will dig deep into the south over the next couple of days. A developing surface low will form along a quick moving cold front to bring storms to the area on Tuesday. Out ahead of the system will continue to be breezy, warm, and more humid weather into Monday.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy early and becoming mostly clear late. Lows will drop into the mid 50s with breezy winds from 5 to 15 mph out of the southeast.

MONDAY:

Monday will be very much like Sunday was in that we’ll have periods of clouds and sunshine. Winds will continue to be brisk at times from the south and temperatures will make it into the upper 70’s to around 80 degrees.

**Storms will become likely by early afternoon Tuesday as a powerful upper level system moves trough the area. At the surface will be a fast moving cold front and winds will be gusty around a strong area of low pressure. Storms will develop quickly late morning to the west and approach west Tennessee in the early afternoon.

Storms could become severe in the afternoon and winds could gust to 30 or even 40 mph ahead of the storms late morning Tuesday. You’ll want to keep up to date on the weather as Tuesday approaches as some storms could become severe.

SPC OUTLOOK:

At this time it looks like there will be a marginal threat through most areas with a slightly higher risk southwest. This area will likely change some between now and Tuesday as the system is still developing.

TIMING:

Models suggest that storms will approach late Tuesday morning with storms moving through the area in the early to mid afternoon but remember, this system is still developing and has alot of ground to cover before it arrives here on Tuesday so timing may vary a little between now and then.

Cooler weather will move in behind the front on Wednesday. Highs will return to the lower to middle 60’s and lows will return to the lower to middle 40’s. Due to the fast movement of the system, rainfall amounts will be somewhat limited, however, there could be more rain in very localized areas.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we often see storms develop in October and we could see more storms early next week. There will also be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. The tropics have been started out quiet besides Hurricane Ian, they look to remain quiet for the next week or two. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

