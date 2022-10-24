Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community.

Krewfest

Krewfest

Krewfest

Krewfest

Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event.

There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.

This year the community is encouraged to bring work boots and coats to donate to Area Relief Ministries, and non-perishable food items that will go to RIFA.

“It means the world to me that the community is united on an issue like this. The responses have been great from everybody, including customers. So yeah, that’s a good feeling,” said Hunter Cross, the owner of Third Eye Curiosities.

All proceeds from this festival will be donated to Area Relief Ministries and RIFA. Both serve the homeless population in Jackson and West Tennessee.

Find more local news here.