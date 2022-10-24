Mrs. Rivers Miller Stephenson

Graveside services for Mrs. Rivers Miller Stephenson, 94, were held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Belleview Cemetery in Bells, TN, with Reverend Susie Riley officiating.

Mrs. Stephenson was surrounded by her family when she was peacefully called from her earthly home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and there is no doubt she was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Harber Cherry Stephenson, her son, Benjamin Harber Stephenson, her parents, Dr. William Roots and Emma Anderson Miller, a granddaughter, Brittany Lea Stephenson and a daughter-in-law, Marylea Stephenson, all of whom proceeded her in death.

Mrs. Stephenson is survived by two sons Robert Cherry (Bob) Stephenson and wife Susan and Charles Barry Stephenson and wife Sylvia. She was the BEST “Mimi” to 6 grandchildren: Heather Stephenson Crook (Tripp), Lindsay Stephenson, Elizabeth Stephenson, Jonathan Stephenson, Christopher Stephenson and Andrew Livingston (Ty) and 4 great-grandchildren: Winn Crook, Haylan Crook, Charles Harber Crook and Levi Stoner, all of which loved her dearly. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Miller Hayes, two sisters-in law, Lyde Miller and Barbara Stephenson Chubb, along with many nieces and nephews and their families.

The family of this special lady is so appreciative of the care and love shown to her by her wonderful caregivers, who are truly angels here on Earth. Miss Rivers considered these sweet ladies, not only a blessing, but also family: Angela Cole, Traci Lee, Lorraine McLemore, Denise Heron, Monica Fernicola and Curly Green.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bells First United Church, PO Box 157, Bells, TN 38006; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38301-9908; your local animal shelter or a charity of your choice. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.