Trunk-or-treating in full swing this Halloween season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween season is in full swing with trunk-or-treats all over West Tennessee, and many people are excited and looking for places to celebrate.

Jackson and all of West Tennessee has a lot of fun to offer this season!

West Tennessee Transitional Care will be having their first ever trunk-or-treat in Jackson on Thursday, and they will be going big with many activities to enjoy.

“We are hosting a trunk-or-treat here Thursday night. The hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. We just wanted to do something to provide an opportunity for the community to come out and just have a fun family night,” said Shelia Wilson, the Activity Director at West Tennessee Transitional Care.

There is also the Family Funday trunk-or-treat hosted by SoulQuest Church in Jackson on Friday, a trunk-or-treat in Humboldt hosted by Jones Chevrolet also on Friday, and a trunk-or-treat hosted by the Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Milan on Sunday to name a few.

Grab your best costumes and prepare for a spooky good time!

“We would love to have all of the boys and girls come out dressed up and just have a spooktacular time here with us here at the AHC Community trunk-or-treat,” Wilson said.

