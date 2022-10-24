Virtual academy to offer enrollment through Union

JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind partnership has become available for Jackson-Madison County School System students.

According to a news release, the school system’s K-12 CyberSchool Jackson Academic STEAM Academy will partner with Union University for dual enrollment.

“Students at JASA can take classes at Union, be involved as students at Union, and expand their horizons and future aspirations,” Union University President Dr. Dub Oliver said.

The release says that JASA is the first virtual school to partner with the university, and some students are already hopping on board.

“Mr. Robbie Graves with Union’s Undergraduate Admissions team made the progress easy and the faculty has welcomed us as if we were family. The students on campus are respectful and humble,” said JASA senior Isaiah Hodges.

“The sky’s the limit for JASA students because of our Superintendent Dr. Marlon King and through the support provided by Union University. From our building, to our teacher preparation program, to now dual enrollment. This partnership will ignite innovation for our students,” said JASA Head of School Dr. Josie Currie.

The release says those interested in joining JASA in the spring should call (731) 506-2610 or email jzcurrie@jmcss.org.

Find more local news here.