Cooler Mid Week, Shower Chances Back this Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Update for October 25th:

Tuesday’s cold front brought some beneficial rain showers and weak storms as it moved through West Tennessee. The timing of the event kept the severe weather away but didn’t stop a widespread half inch to inch of rain coming down across the entire coverage area. The front will usher in some cooler weather tonight that will be sticking around during the middle of the week. Chances for rain will be returning to West Tennessee through for the upcoming Halloween Weekend. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Cooler weather and dry conditions will move in tonight behind this afternoon’s cold front. Lows tonight will fall down to the mid 40s again. Skies will be partly cloudy and although a few sprinkles will be possible, most of us will not feel anything falling from the skies tonight. The winds will continue to be a bit breezy but will be weaken from where they were most of the day and stay out of the west.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds will hang around for the first half of the day on Wednesday before clearing out towards the back half of the day. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 60s but the winds should weaken some and come out of the north or northwest. Temperatures will be a bit chilly Wednesday night and dip down into the lows 40s. Most of us will stay out of the 30s overnight. It will be quite fall like but rain showers will be staying away for a few days as we wrap up the work week.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will dominate over the Mid South on Thursday but the northerly winds will continue to keep the temperature down some. The winds will shift to the east by Thursday night and overnight lows will fall down into the mid 40s. A brief warm up is on the way for Friday but temperatures will not warm up much.

FRIDAY:

Our only chance for 70s for the remainder on the week will be on Friday. Most of us will reach the low to maybe mid 70s and the weather again looks quite nice for Friday Night Football across the region. Some clouds will move in towards the back half of the day but it appears the rain is going to stay away making for a pretty nice day. Friday night lows will only fall into the mid 50s due to the increasing cloud cover.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers are expected to return over the weekend but strong storms are not expected. The timing of the arrival of the rain is something we are going to try to pin point over the next few days; but as of now, it appears the rain will return sometime late in the evening on Saturday. The rain may hold off until all the Trick-Or-Treating festivities have wrapped up but it is going to be close. Rain looks to be lingering off and on unfortunately for most of the day on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 70° and Sunday will be a little cooler under the cloud cover and only reach the low to mid 60s. Both nights low is expected to drop down to the low 50s. The winds will come out of the east to start the weekend but shift to the south before the weekend is over. Rain chances are currently 30% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday. Some rain might linger into the day on Monday for Halloween.

HALLOWEEN:

Showers are likely to linger during the first half of the day on Halloween Monday, but will move out either in the morning or afternoon. We are expecting the rain to clear out in time for any outdoor Trick-Or-Treating fun on Monday. We should see partly cloudy skies on Monday with the clouds clearing out by the evening or night time hours. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Halloween with lows dropping down near 50° overnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the evening hours for the little ones that will be heading out.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we often see storms develop in October and we could see more storms early next week. There will also be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13