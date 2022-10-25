Law enforcement encourages safety for Halloween

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Halloween is just around the corner, and this is not just a time for trick-or-treating, but also a time to keep in mind some good safety tips from your local law enforcement agency.

“If you are going to be out in larger crowds, it’s probably wise to do reflective gear. As in, glow sticks or maybe reflective tape. That way you know which child is yours. You don’t get lost,” said Amber Woods, an investigator with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Glow sticks can be used in multiple ways, as they are also encouraged in your fire safety.

“Recommended use of battery-operated candles and or glowsticks instead of candles, you know, like carrying candles or using candles in jack-o-lanterns and that type thing. Using more battery-operated,” said Lynn Murphy, Chief of the Henderson County Fire Department. “Decorations is another thing about making sure that they’re kept away from open flames and heat sources and that type of thing.”

It is also highly encouraged to fully check any items received during the time of trick-or-treating.

“If you are going to be getting candy from strangers and trick-or-treating, it’s best to do that with a sealed package. Probably don’t take any treats from them that aren’t going to be sealed properly,” Woods said.

Trick-or-treating typically starts in evening, and one police lieutenant shared some best practices to remember in those times.

“Stay off your phone because the hours between roughly say 5:30 and 9:30 going to be a lot of kids out. And also if you’re backing your vehicle up back up slowly, triple check and make sure no one is behind your vehicle,” said Lt. Byron Taylor, with the Jackson Police Department.

Woods also shared a great practice when going into neighborhood that you are unfamiliar with.

“You can also look into our Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. There is going to be a website, it’s public knowledge. And all you have to do is look in and you can see all the sex offenders that are going to be listed in your area. I highly recommend checking that out,” Woods said.

Trick-or-treating is a fun time, but safety leaders say don’t negate the safety habits for you and your family.

Looking for fun attractions or trunk-or-treating spots? Click here.