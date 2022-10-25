Linda Hamilton Butler, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her beloved home in Brownsville. A graveside service will take place this spring at Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Linda was born on April 30, 1949, in Haywood County to J.C. and Lyde Davis Hamilton. She was a 1967 graduate of Haywood High School, and went on to complete her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Memphis State University in 1971 and 1978, respectively.

She dedicated her life to education and her students. She began her teaching career at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Memphis, TN, where she taught 8th grade social studies. Among the many highlights of her 20+ year tenure, were serving as Vice Principal and earning the MSU College of Education Award for Outstanding Contributions to Education for 1986. In 1989, Linda and her family returned to her hometown of Brownsville, TN. Here she began the second half of her teaching career and spent another 20 years teaching American history and social studies at Haywood Jr High School, until her retirement in 2010.

In addition to teaching, Linda loved good debates, kitchen dance parties, her old house on W. College Ave., and her family. She told great stories, was always up for something fun, and never hesitated to speak up for herself and those she loved.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, J.C. and Lyde Davis Hamilton, brother-in-law Gordon Pfund and nephew Wil Thompson. She is survived by her loving husband, Ted Butler of Brownsville; her daughter, Leigh Manasco-Pollan (Brian), sister Dianne Hamilton Pfund and nephew James Hamilton Thompson (Stacy Wright) all of Memphis. Linda’s family also thanks Ora Sue Shaw, who provided loving care in her final days.

According to her wishes, we’ll celebrate Linda this spring, when everything she was allergic to is in full bloom and she can finally enjoy it. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, or Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Brownsville, TN. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.