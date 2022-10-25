Mayor’s Youth Council applications open for high school juniors in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Applications for the City of Jackson’s Mayor’s Youth Council are now open to local high schoolers.

Established in 2019-2020, the Mayor’s Youth Council provides youth a direct communication link to Mayor Scott Conger, to learn about things such as city policies, procedures and governmental workings.

The council advises the Mayor on issues and concerns facing our youth today, and enables local officials to be more representative of the community as a whole.

“The City of Jackson is home to students in our public and private school systems, who have great ideas for the community and the Mayor’s Youth Council gives me the opportunity to encourage them to bring those ideas to the table to make positive change,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “I am honored to serve as their mayor and I look forward to the new group of youth council members.”

To be considered, applicants must be high school juniors in this current school year who live within the corporate city limits of Jackson, with a GPA of at least 2.5. Additionally, a release states applicants must have a passion for serving their community and have the desire to learn about city government and be a leader among Jackson youth.

The application can be accessed online on the City of Jackson’s website. The application and all additional documents must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, November 23.

Students who complete the program receive a letter of recommendation from Mayor Conger.

For more information, contact community relations liaison Gayle Gilbert at ggilbert@jacksontn.gov or (731) 425-8331.

