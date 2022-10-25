Stay prepared as severe weather season arrives

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The ending of October marks the beginning of the second severe weather season for us in West Tennessee.

While it is important to be weather aware year round, now is time to prepare and take action to keep you and your family safe. And one way you can do that is by having multiple ways to receive alerts.

“The sirens are okay, but they do get struck by lightning quite often when the storm starts. So just have a secondary way of warning,” said Rickey Graves, the Director of the Gibson County Emergency Management Agency.

There are many apps, including the WBBJ Storm Team Weather app, with alerts and radar. However, another good option are NOAA weather radios, which usually run around $30-$40 in store.

“For $30, you have that warning that goes off as soon as the Weather Service issues a severe weather warning. It will alert you that something is approaching your area,” Graves said.

A go-bag is also an important thing to keep in mind in your house or in your car, containing medicines, clothing, non-perishable foods, and more to help you out in times of emergency.

“Dry clothing, water, non-perishable stuff, first-aid kits, and stuff like that. We recommend those at all times. You never know what might happen,” Graves said.

It’s important to also make a severe weather plan with your family, and it should include where to go and what to do in cases of severe weather. The best place to be is the innermost part of your house, away from any windows and, if possible, out of any vehicles.

“A lot of homes now are being built with storm shelters in them. Have that open and ready to go. If not, get to a room in the middle of the house with no windows. On the bottom floor or in the basement,” Graves said.

If you happen to be in a vehicle, pull over in a parking lot or somewhere safe, away from bridges or overpasses, and turn on a local radio channel to hear warnings and alerts. And don’t drive through any flooded roads.

“Their lives are not only in danger, but they’re endangering the lives of our first responders by driving through water. And you can’t see if the road is still under there. You could be swept away,” Graves said.

If you find your family impacted by severe weather, call 911.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more in the WBBJ Weather app.