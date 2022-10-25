West Tennessee Healthcare, YMCA partner for childcare services

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare says a new partnership is expanding their childcare services this December.

According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare has joined with YMCA West Tennessee to move Therapy & Learning Center services to the YMCA Early Learning Center.

West Tennessee Healthcare says this moves will allow them to increase both enrollment capacity and extend their hours.

“This collaboration is incredibly important due to the growing demand for quality childcare as well as

the lack of providers in the area,” said Tina Prescott, Chief Operating Officer of West Tennessee

Healthcare.

This transition will go into effect on December 5 of this year. The new location will be at 32 Conrad Drive in Jackson.

“We are so excited to serve the children of our healthcare heroes, expanding access to high quality childcare in Jackson and beyond. It’s an honor to build upon the firm foundation and move this important work forward,” said Dave Bratcher, SVP, YMCA of West Tennessee.

West Tennessee Healthcare adds that the Therapy & Learning Center will provide its services to children with special needs at the new location, as well as throughout the area as before.

If you need information on the YMCA Early Learning Center, email Executive Director-Childcare Operations & Early Learning at kasandra.berry@ymcamemphis.org.

For information on the YMCA, email Dave Bratcher, SVP, YMCA of West Tennessee, at dave.bratcher@ymcawesttn.org or ymcawesttn.org.

For information about the services provided by the Therapy & Learning Center, email Ron Kwasigroh at

Ron.Kwasigroh@wth.org or head to their website.