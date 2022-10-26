Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?

Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November.

They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers, and hot chocolate to Floral Cakes at 210 East Lafayette Street in Jackson.

The giveaway for the senior citizens will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

