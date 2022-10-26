Crime Stoppers 10-26-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying two perps going around Jackson, TN passing out counterfeit $100 dollar bills. Both Books-A-Million and Bath and Body Works are their latest victims and who knows who will be next.

If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson and 731 Sports Bar & Grill.

