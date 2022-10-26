Man arrested after drugs, weapons found in weekend traffic stop

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two law enforcement agencies say that a man was arrested, and multiple narcotics and weapons were found over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, officers pulled over a vehicle they believed to be driving erratically on Highway 51 near South Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers eventually searched the vehicle and found over 80 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected marijuana, around 0.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a digital scale, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The department adds that the man had a shotgun in the front passenger seat and a Colt .357 in a holster on his hip.

Dyer County law enforcement say the man was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of schedule drugs, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force stated on their Facebook page that a search warrant was later executed at the man’s home in northern Dyer County, with investigators finding indoor psilocybin (shrooms), marijuana grow, multiple weapons, a bullet proof vest, and a large amount of paraphernalia used to manufacture and sell narcotics.

