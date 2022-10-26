Mayor’s Youth Council ready for new members

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is opening its applications for the 4th annual Mayor’s Youth Council.

The city is opening the 2022-2023 Youth Council applications for interested high school juniors, giving students a way to see how change can be made in their community.

“It’s a way to get them involved in city government, see what’s out there in the city, and hopefully encourage them if they go off to college and if they have a plan to come back to Jackson to get them involved and get them invested,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Applications are open until Wednesday, November 23. And the next of the Mayor’s Youth Council will be sworn in next February, giving them time to work with current Youth Council members.

“What we’re doing is accepting applications this time of year, get them in in February so they have four or five months to working with the current seniors so they can see what’s being done and how the meetings are set up,” Conger said.

At the moment, there are 10 Youth Council members, with one delegate from each high school. They plan to add a few more this next year.

“We try to do one from each school, and we’ve reached out to homeschool as well. So we want to get one from each public school, each private school, and then some representatives from homeschool,” Conger said.

Members must be a current high school junior that live in the city limits. They also want members to be passionate about serving their community and making Jackson a better place.

“They have to be a junior this year, they have to reside in the corporate city limits of Jackson, have a GPA of at least 2.5, and obviously want to serve their community and be a part of the city,” Conger said.

If you are interested, students may sign up online or head to their schools guidance counselor for an application.

“You can apply online. We also have applications with the schools. They can get with their guidance counselors or go to youthcouncil.jacksontn.gov,” Conger said.

The Mayor’s Youth Council allows members to have questions answered, connect with other community leaders, and watch or bring ideas to life to help the community.

