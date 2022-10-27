2022 Boo Bash raises Halloween thrill in McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A local town is getting into the Halloween spirit a bit early.

Downtown McKenzie was transformed into a Halloween carnival atmosphere with the annual Boo Bash.

There were lots of activities for the whole family, including a trunk-or-treat, costume contest, trolley rides, a dunk tank, and firefighters were on hand with special guest Sparky the Dog.

One couple we spoke shared their favorite part of the Boo Bash and also Halloween.

“Probably the little skeleton family. Yeah, they were really cute,” said Danielle Brewer.

“Dressing up. I like to get to see all the different characters out there,” said Jameson Carter.

The event was sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

