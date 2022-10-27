Fundraiser held for Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fundraiser was held Thursday evening for the Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard.

The event was held in north Jackson and was open to the public with a suggested minimum donation of $25.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will help cover the costs of the Volunteer Honor Guard groups that perform burial ceremonies for West Tennessee veterans.

You can help the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition to raise funds for the honor guard through checks.

Make checks payable to:

West TN Veterans Coalition or WTVC

Checks can be mailed to : State Senator Ed Jackson at 25 Wyndhurst Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.

