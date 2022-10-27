Great Weather Friday, Rain Showers Back Saturday Afternoon

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Update for October 27th:

It will be a bit chilly tonight and quite nice through on Friday. Showers and weak storms will move up from the south Saturday afternoon and impact most of West Tennessee during the early evening hours. Light rain showers will linger around on Sunday but should clear out by Halloween morning. We will have the latest hour by hour breakdown of when you can expect the rain to show up where you live and the rest of your forecast coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will be a bit chilly again tonight and dip down to the mid 40s. Some low 40s will be possible for some locations but we should stay well above the 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy and the winds will be light or calm and stay out of the east. It will be quite fall like but rain showers will be staying away as we wrap up the work week.

FRIDAY:

Our only chance for 70s for the remainder on the week will be on Friday. Most of us will reach the low to maybe mid 70s and the weather again looks quite nice for Friday Night Football across the region. Some clouds will move in towards the back half of the day but it appears the rain is going to stay away making for a pretty nice day. Friday night lows will only fall into the mid 50s due to the increasing cloud cover.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers are expected to return over the weekend but strong storms are not expected. The timing of the arrival of the rain is something we are going to try to pin point over the next few days; but as of now, it appears the rain will return sometime in the afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday. The rain may hold off north of Jackson until all the Trick-Or-Treating festivities have wrapped up but it is going to be close. Areas southwest of Jackson will see the rain earlier. Rain looks to be lingering off and on unfortunately for most of the day on Sunday but should be light. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 70° and Sunday will be a little cooler under the cloud cover and only reach the mid 60s. Both nights low is expected to drop down to the low to mid 50s. The winds will come out of the east to start the weekend but shift to the southwest before the weekend is over. Rain chances are currently 80% on Saturday and 70% on Sunday. Some rain might linger into the day on Monday for Halloween.

HALLOWEEN:

Showers could linger during the first half of the morning on Halloween Monday, but will move out either in the late morning or early afternoon. We are expecting the rain to clear out in time for any outdoor Trick-Or-Treating fun on Monday. We should see partly cloudy skies on Monday with the clouds clearing out by the evening or night time hours. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Halloween with lows dropping down near 50° overnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the evening hours for the little ones that will be heading out.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s for the middle of next week with overnight lows dropping down into the low 50s each night. Mostly sunny skies are expected but we could see more clouds on Wednesday depending on how far south the next system tracks before is passes south of us. There is a chance for a few showers along the Tennessee/Mississippi border but we are not expecting much if anything at all. The winds will come out of the south or southwest from Tuesday through Thursday keeping temperatures above normal during the mid week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we often see storms develop in October and we could see more storms early next week. There will also be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

