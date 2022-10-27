Lauren Elise Rochevot Bartram, age 25, a resident of Memphis, TN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Bro. J.P. Barden officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 Noon at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel.

Lauren was born on August 27, 1997, to David and Teresa Rochevot. She was a homemaker. She loved her husband and her children very much. She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Cameron Tyler Bartram; two daughters, Hadley Jade Lynn Rochevot and Brynlee Elizabeth Bartram; her father, David Glen Rochevot; her mother, Teresa Hadley Rochevot; her sisters, Lindsey Hadley, Brittany Powell (Dustin) and Ashley Rochevot; one brother, Christopher David Hayes; her maternal grandmother, Joan Hadley; her maternal grandfather, Paul Hadley; her paternal grandmother, Billie Jean Rochevot; her aunt, Cristy Michelle Browning; nieces and nephews, Avery Hays, Tyler Murphy, Cole Hadley, Olivia Murphy, Daniel Zvolanek, Aubree Zvolanek, Xander Powell and Emilia Powell. She was preceded in death by her unborn baby Bartram, her sister, Chelsea Rochevot and maternal step-grandmother, Billie Jo Hadley

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.