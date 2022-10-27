Leigh Stephens Hayes, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Wade officiating. Burial to follow in the Gadsden Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mrs. Leigh was born in Memphis, TN on June 5, 1959, to the late Newton “Buddy” Stephens and Janell “Nell” Davis Stephens. She worked for the City of Bells, in the Gas and Water Department for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, farmers markets, fresh vegetables, providing meals for others, laughing, relaxing and time at the beach. She was also preceded in death by one brother: Phil Stephens.

She is survived by one son: Tyler Hayes (Haley) of Kenton, TN; one daughter: Erin Schweitzer (Kelsey) of Humboldt, TN; two sisters: Lisa Lynn of Hermitage, TN, Kim Nanney (Cayce) of Bells, TN; She leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Kade, Penelope, Hayes, Amelia Kate and numerous friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: N.O.A.H., P.O. Box 94, Alamo, TN 38301