LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, LIFELINE had their Vein Drain Blood Drive, an annual event that dates back several years.

LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive

LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive

LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive

“This is our annual Vein Drain. We have been doing this for years. Our donors love it. They love to dress up in costumes. Our LIFELINE team loves to dress up and to see our donors that are regular eight week committed donors, and we have lots of first-time donors too that we are welcoming into the LIFELINE family,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.

LIFELINE employers said it’s their biggest one-day blood drive of the year, and they look forward to having a “spooktacular” time while saving lives in the process.

“It’s our biggest one-day blood drive of the year. We all get to dress up in costumes, have special snacks, and have a good time while we collect some blood and save some lives,” said Hope Prietz, the Donor Services Coordinator.

Donors were in attendance to show their support and give blood. All donors received a Vein Drain T-shirt, a Chick-fil-A coupon, and were able to enter a costume contest as well as a drawing for two tickets to the Zombie Trail paintball.

“It’s just a great feeling to see all of the donors here today. I know that they have a local impact when they donate. Every donation saves up to three lives. It’s just an awesome feeling knowing that you could be saving the life of a loved one, a friend, a family member, a neighbor, or a complete stranger that is loved by someone. You’re really having a local impact and really changing someone’s life,” Reid said.

LIFELINE Blood Services is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

“My seven-year-old daughter was born too soon and couldn’t make enough of her own blood. She had to have a blood transfusion at 27 days of life. She wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for these people, so it means everything to me to have these chairs filled up,” Prietz said.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties and 13 emergency helicopter service locations.

Find more local news here.