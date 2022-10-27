Local organization hosts dinner for first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization handed out free meals to first responders.

Fundraiser held for Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard

Fundraiser held for Veterans Volunteer Honor Guard

Birth Choice, a prolife organization that helps new mothers, gave out free meals to first responders in Madison County.

The event is to honor first responders by allowing them to come to the from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to the Woodland Baptist Church and receive a free plate of food.

The goal for this event is for first responders to feel appreciated by the community and to thank them for their service.

This is an event Birth Choice has been doing for three years now, and they hope to continue the event in the future.

Find more local news here.