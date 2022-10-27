Luncheon held to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store hosted a luncheon on Thursday in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The purpose of the luncheon was to engage community leaders, service providers, and employers in a conversation about employing persons with disabilities.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month is also a way to educate about disability, employment issues, and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

“It’s great to have everyone here from all of the different places that house the people with disabilities and all the employers that employ them. It’s great for all of us to get together,” said Pam Hills, the Director of Warehouse Operations at Might Auto Parts.

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to the 1940s.

