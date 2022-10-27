Models walk the runway for a cure in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thursday night, an organization walked the runway for a cure.

Runway for a Cure 2022

The American Cancer Society hosted a fundraiser event for breast cancer awareness Friday.

The fundraiser is called Runway for a Cure. This event has been going on for 26 years. However, this is the first time in two years they have been able to host the event in-person due to COVID-19.

In the event, there was a silent auction, open bar, and fashion show.

“Tonight we’re here at Runway for a Cure event. It’s a breast cancer fundraiser that we’re raising money for breast cancer research and resources, both locally here in Jackson as well as nationally. The money that we raise tonight goes to the American Cancer Society and goes specifically towards breast cancer research. Like I said, that’s used both here in Jackson and also around the world,” said Nicole Russell, the Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society in Jackson.

In the fashion show, various local boutiques showed off their latest and greatest clothing by having their models walk down the runway. All the proceeds of the event went to the American Cancer Society to be donated to research on breast cancer.

“So the money is raised through several different fundraisers. We have, like I said, our Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors. Those are local leaders that are raising money for breast cancer through little fundraisers that they’re putting on, through donations from friends and family members. Then we’re also receiving donations here tonight through tables sales, through sponsorships of the event, and also through just donations throughout the night,” Russell said.

The event also honored breast cancer survivors. As a survivor of breast cancer, Dr. Stephanie Anderson spoke about how much it means to her that events centered around breast cancer awareness and fundraising happen. To women fighting breast cancer, she shared a few words.

“As a survivor, I would say don’t give up hope because whether your journey continues or ends, there is hope. Whether your story helps someone else or helps you in the long run, there still is hope and we’re all like a puzzle and we fit well together to make this journey what it is today,” Anderson said.

It is still not too late to donate to the American Cancer Society and support them and their mission for breast cancer research. You can do so by visiting their website.

