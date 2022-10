Mr. Courtney Keshell Johnson

Mr. Courtney Keshell Johnson, 39, died Monday, October 24, 2022, in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 29, at 3:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Temple of Praise Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 2:00 P. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472