Mugshots : Madison County : 10/26/22 – 10/27/22

Shantel Givens Shantel Givens: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Brionn Tyson Brionn Tyson: Violation of probation

Charlotte Winberry Charlotte Winberry: Identity theft, theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism

David Forrest David Forrest: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Gayla Young Gayla Young: Reckless endangerment



Karen Winberry Karen Winberry: Violation of community corrections

Marissa Walls Marissa Walls: Driving under the influence

Sarah Vanderpool Sarah Vanderpool: Reckless endangerment, child abuse of neglect (violent), driving under the influence, hit and run property damage

Shaneilya Williams Shaneilya Williams: Violation of probation

Timothy Fields Timothy Fields: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/27/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.