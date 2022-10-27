Mugshots : Madison County : 10/26/22 – 10/27/22 October 27, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Shantel Givens Shantel Givens: Driving on revoked/suspended license Brionn Tyson Brionn Tyson: Violation of probation Charlotte Winberry Charlotte Winberry: Identity theft, theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism David Forrest David Forrest: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Gayla Young Gayla Young: Reckless endangerment Karen Winberry Karen Winberry: Violation of community corrections Marissa Walls Marissa Walls: Driving under the influence Sarah Vanderpool Sarah Vanderpool: Reckless endangerment, child abuse of neglect (violent), driving under the influence, hit and run property damage Sarah Vanderpool: Reckless endangerment, child abuse of neglect (violent), driving under the influence, hit and run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption Shaneilya Williams Shaneilya Williams: Violation of probation Timothy Fields Timothy Fields: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/27/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin