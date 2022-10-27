Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General.

According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street.

Officers arrived to find the front door had been busted out.

Crime Stoppers says a review of security footage determined a black male used a hammer to break the front glass. Footage shows the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jacket, cargo-style khaki pants, brown work boots, and carrying a backpack.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect then busted out the glass of the cigarette display case and stole an undetermined amount of Newport cigarettes.

The suspect then left the business and went behind the north side of the building.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 or through their mobile P3 app.

