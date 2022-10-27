Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

Kyle Peppers,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street.

Officers arrived to find the front door had been busted out.

Crime Stoppers says a review of security footage determined a black male used a hammer to break the front glass. Footage shows the suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jacket, cargo-style khaki pants, brown work boots, and carrying a backpack.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect then busted out the glass of the cigarette display case and stole an undetermined amount of Newport cigarettes.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

The suspect then left the business and went behind the north side of the building.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 or through their mobile P3 app.

