Tyson Foods to donate over 1,300 meals in Union City on Friday

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is preparing to donate over 1,300 meals to families in West Tennessee.

Tyson’s annual Community Feed event will take place Friday, October 28 in Union City.

Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Obion County Farmers Market Pavilion, volunteers will be on-site handing out dinner plates of chicken at no cost.

The event is completely free and open to the public while supplies last.

A news release states the food distribution “is part of Tyson Foods’ continued commitment to providing local families with nutritious, quality food and serving communities where its team members live, work and play.”

The Obion County Farmers Market Pavilion is located at 214 East Church Street in Union City.

