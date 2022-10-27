Union University continues Bicentennial celebration with Prayer Breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university continues their Bicentennial celebration with the community by joining together in prayer.

Union University students, staff and alumni came together for a morning of prayer.

“To praise God for his past faithfulness, to praise God for his present faithfulness, and to praise God for his future faithfulness,” said Todd Brady, X. “We go into the future knowing that God is leading us.”

The Prayer Breakfast held on campus is one of many events celebrating the University’s 200 years of providing education.

Union Senior J. Bryan says being apart of this momentous occasion is a once in a lifetime experience.

“Being able to be surrounded by men and women who are modeling what I feel like my future is going to hold is a fantastic opportunity for me,” Bryan said. “I am thankful for it and the leadership here, so it is exciting, it gets me excited for the future but also thankful for the present.”

Alumni and staff member Hunter Martin says Union has made a huge impact in his life, and has been educating his family for generations.

“Incredible honor to be here, to be here working,” Martin said. “I am a third generation graduate of the University. I graduated in 2015, my mother graduated in 1982, and my grandmother graduated in 1956 from the old campus. For 70 of these 200 years, Union has had a personal impact on my life.”

While the University doesn’t turn 200 until February, they plan to celebrate all year long.

“The situation that we are in, to be able to celebrate 200 years having strong momentum going in the future, it is a special place to be, and it is special this morning that we are praising the Lord and not praising ourselves in the midst of that,” Bryan said.

“February 3rd, that is the date that we actually turn 200,” Brady said. “We will have a celebration in Chapel that day. We went ahead in September and had our biggest celebration, but we are celebrating all year long.”

Click here to follow along with Union University’s Bicentennial celebration.

