Benny Charles “Sonny” Roberts, age 81, resident of La Grange, Tennessee and husband of the late Jane Eloa Lindsay Roberts, departed this life Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Sonny was born September 17, 1941 in Moscow, Tennessee, the son of the late Benny Claude Roberts and Beatrice Moss Roberts. He graduated from Collierville High School and was employed as a truck driver, business owner and mechanic before his retirement. Sonny was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville, Tennessee and he enjoyed sprint cars, fishing and hunting.

Mr. Roberts is survived by his daughter, Trinity Roberts; his sister, Rebecca Vann; his brother, Noel Lynn Roberts; his grandson, Darrell; two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Dustin; and five nephews, Eric Lynch, Alan Vann, Kenneth Mills, Benny Mills and Terry Mills.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Darrell Dewayne Roberts and Benny Roberts, Jr.; his sister, Shirley Graham; and his niece, Vicki Lynn Lynch.

A visitation for Mr. Roberts will be from 11 A.M. until 12 noon Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Magnolia Cemetery Chapel in Collierville, Tennessee. Graveside Services will be at 12 noon Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with Bro. Billy Adair, pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.