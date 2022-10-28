Governor joins West Tennessee broadband expansion celebrations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Businesses gathered in celebration of broadband expansion on Friday.

Gov. Bill Lee arrived at the gathering and shared his joy in being apart of the celebration.







“Grateful to be here in Jackson, celebrating broadband expansion in West Tennessee. It’s very exciting what all is happening throughout West Tennessee. This is in addition to it, and just really proud to be here today,” Lee said.

In the meeting, checks estimated to about $80 million were given to expand the broadband for the West Tennessee area and the partnering businesses.

Lee shared that as the taxpayers money is being spent, it should be spent wisely and go into the efforts that directly impact them.

“We had these dollars. We had to be really smart. We have to be good stewards. We believe that one of the best ways to be a good steward of taxpayers’ dollars is to invest in the things that government should be investing in: roads, bridges, highways, water, sewer, and broadband,” Lee said. “The cost is really made possible by these grants from the state. There will be cost, obviously, for users to access this technology, but we got to get the technology to them at the most cost effective way possible.”

With these great milestones of broadband expanding, it is also important to keep in mind the estimated growth and the possibilities that having these services can bring to everyone, business and individually in these areas.

“Very exciting what’s happening here. We have to be prepared for the growth that’s coming, and the opportunity. You know growth equates to opportunity and opportunity that equates to changed lives for people and communities,” Lee said.

As efforts are still ongoing, more information is expected in the near future.

