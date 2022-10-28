Local group encourages celebration for First Responders Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization celebrated National First Responders Day by encouraging others to get involved.

The West Tennessee Traffic Spotters Network puts a great emphasis on building relationships and helping to keep this community stay informed.

The nation is dependent upon these brave men and women who are there in emergencies, crisis and to lend a helping hand. The community is encouraged to share their gratitude.

“If you see a first responder, if you see a police officer, a paramedic, a fireman, a constable, Tennessee Highway patrolman, if you get a chance just walk up, tell that men and women that’s first responders in the United States and here locally in West Tennessee, just tell them you appreciate your service,” said Ricky Brown, the founder of the West Tennessee Traffic Spotters Network.

The West Tennessee Traffic Spotters Network is composed of more than 26,000 volunteers and Downtown Ricky Brown shared on their behalf the appreciation they feel towards these men and women who give so much each day.

