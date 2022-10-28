McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Prey for the Devil

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Lionsgate’s Prey for the Devil.

The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her.

Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who’s possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier.

The movie is available in theaters.

