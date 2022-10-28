Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/22 – 10/28/22 October 28, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Dekoriea Clark Dekoriea Clark: Schedule I drug violations, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear Brandi Crews Brandi Crews: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Cortez Williamson Cortez Williamson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Jaleel Swain Jaleel Swain: Failure to appear Jordin Sanders Jordin Sanders: Simple possession/casual exchange Zsanai Kirkendoll Zsanai Kirkendoll: Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin