Nice Friday Night, Rain & Weak Storms Back this Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for October 28th:

Friday night football weather looks fantastic but showers and weak storms are expected to move in Saturday afternoon and increase in coverage and intensity Saturday evening. Rain will stick around Saturday night into Sunday but should lighten up on Sunday and clear out by Halloween morning on Monday. We will have the latest forecast details including your hour by hour forecast breakdown of the rain chances this weekend coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The weather again looks quite nice for Friday Night Football across the region. Some clouds will move in towards the back half of the evening but it appears the rain is going to stay away making for a pretty nice day. Friday night lows will only fall into the mid 50s due to the increasing cloud cover. The winds will be light out of the east and turn calm overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers are expected to return over the weekend but strong storms are not expected. The timing of the arrival of the rain is something we are going to try to pin point over the next few days; but as of now, it appears the rain will return sometime in the afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday. The rain may hold off north of Jackson until all the Trick-Or-Treating festivities have wrapped up but it is going to be close. Areas southwest of Jackson will see the rain earlier.

Rain looks to be lingering off and on unfortunately for most of the day on Sunday but should be light. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 70° and Sunday will be a little cooler under the cloud cover and only reach the mid 60s. Both nights low is expected to drop down to the low to mid 50s. The winds will come out of the east to start the weekend but shift to the southwest before the weekend is over. Rain chances are currently 80% on Saturday and 70% on Sunday. Some rain might linger into the day on Monday for Halloween.

HALLOWEEN:

Showers could linger during the first half of the morning on Halloween Monday, but will move out either in the late morning or early afternoon. We are expecting the rain to clear out in time for any outdoor Trick-Or-Treating fun on Monday. We should see partly cloudy skies on Monday with the clouds clearing out by the evening or night time hours. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Halloween with lows dropping down near 50° overnight. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the evening hours for the little ones that will be heading out.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s for the middle of next week with overnight lows dropping down into the low 50s each night. Mostly sunny skies are expected but we could see more clouds on Wednesday depending on how far south the next system tracks before is passes south of us. There is a chance for a few showers along the Tennessee/Mississippi border but we are not expecting much if anything at all. The winds will come out of the south or southwest from Tuesday through Thursday keeping temperatures above normal during the mid week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and more cold spells will be on the way this fall. There currently doesn’t appear to be any snow chances in the upcoming forecast. On top of the colder weather, we often see storms develop in October and we could see more storms early next week. There will also be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

