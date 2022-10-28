‘Phantom of the Opera’ coming to West Tennessee

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — “The Phantom of the Opera” is coming to Huntingdon in November!

The musical performance is bringing with it timeless songs such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “All I Ask of You,” “Masquerade,” and “Music of the Night.”

Performances will be November 4-5 and again November 11-12 at the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon.

“We know that there is an expectation and an excitement surrounding a show that is this well known,” says Aubrey Doyle, director of Renaissance theatre. “We plan to meet and exceed expectations of what a college theatre program can do with this classic musical.”

You can find tickets online. You can also call or email Ryan Griffin, the Director of Renaissance Relations at griffinry@bethelu.edu or (731) 352-6993.

