Sports fans reflect on 2022 football season

MILAN, Tenn. — With the regular season of high school football coming to a close parents, players, and fans are reflecting on the season.

Friday marked the last game of the regular season of high school football in West Tennessee. The night gave parents and fans a chance to reflect on their team’s season.

“So the season so far, it’s been so good. I love my Eagle family. Student section is amazing. I love the coaches. They’ve helped us out so much out this year, especially help by coach Irv, our trainer, and everything helps us with strength. And a special shoutout to coach P. He’s been amazing,” said Alana Yarbrough, a student at Jackson Christian School.

For the players, they have experienced the highs and lows of the game. Many fans have watched their favorite teams throughout the entire season and are proud to cheer on their team.

“I enjoy coming out to watch the kids play and realizing that they are kids and realizing this is a time in their lives that they’re not going to get back, and it should be enjoyable for them win or lose,” said Richard Webb, a Milan High School alumni.

Next week is the first round of the playoffs for West Tennessee high schools. Many teams are eager to test themselves and make the journey for the gold.

Find local sports stories here.