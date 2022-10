WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News staff holds costume contest

The staff of WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got into the Halloween spirit with a party and costume contest on Friday!

Check out the gallery of costumes below and vote for your favorite! And have a safe and happy Halloween!

Melissa and Brad as a ghost and farmer

Ryleigh as a dinosaur

Brad and Lyric as Captain Kirk and Uhura

Wilbur as Michael Myers

Seirra as Kim Possible

Tristyn as Spider-Man

Lianne as Astronaut Barbie

Matt as 1970s Anchor

V as Gothic vampire

Alex as a dad

Jessica as a cowgirl

Diamon as Belle

Joel as Joel

