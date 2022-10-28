Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders.

October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success.

Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series of videos to social media. Each video highlights why each principal is special to students, faculty and staff.

Help celebrate National School Principals Month by checking out each of the following videos:

