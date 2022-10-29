Award-winning country artist to perform at The Ned

A country music star is set to hit the stage at The Ned.

According to information from The Ned, country music star, T. Graham Brown will visit the theater in November with a special performance.

Brown will visit The Ned on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m. to perform some of his hit songs, including, “Darlene,” “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go To Strangers” and more.

In a statement from the release Brown said, “It’s always a blast hitting the road and seeing everyone’s smiling faces throughout the country.” He continued with, “There is always something different with each show and we try to give a nice blend of the classics as well as some new favorites. We will see you there!”

Brown is a CMA award winning artist who currently hosts a monthly show, “Live Wire” on Sirius XM’s Prime Country channel 58. Brown has several hits in various genres including gospel, country and blues. He has recorded 15 studio albums with over 20 singles on the Billboard charts.

For ticket information, visit the link here.

To find out more information on The Ned and upcoming events visit www.jacksontn.gov/residents/arts_entertainment/the_ned.