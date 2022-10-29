Biker’s backpack ignites when Arkansas trooper uses taser

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas motorcyclist is expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop.

Arkansas State Police say 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor was carrying a backpack full of gasoline when the trooper used the Taser during an Oct. 13 traffic stop.

Dashcam video shows a trooper attempting to pull over Gaylor and a high-speed chase ensued.

Gaylor jumped from his motorcycle in a residential area of North Little Rock and was consumed by flames after the trooper used the Taser.

The video shows troopers extinguishing the blaze and providing medical care to Gaylor.

State police say the man remains hospitalized but is expected to recover.

