Community members take a walk for heart health

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special walk takes place at local school’s football stadium.

Saturday, members of the community gathered together at the University School of Jackson for a Heart Walk.







There were activities for all ages starting off with a dance party. There were also special recognitions for heart and stroke survivors.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. It’s incredible to see all of the people from families, corporate, partners being here, and everybody just having a good time and celebrating their family and friends that have been affected by heart disease and stroke,” said Amy Morris, Regional Director of American Heart Association.

The Heart Walk is an annual event that the community looks forward to every year.

